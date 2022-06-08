There's plenty to do in Singleton and surrounds this June long weekend including the return of the low 'n slow' barbecue festival in Broke, markets, wine country experiences and live music.
Available all weekend is the opportunity to wander into the Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre and see the Viewpoints: Wollemi National Park exhibition or head along to the Hunter Valley Art Fair at Pokolbin.
Advertisement
Singleton Historical Museum and Australian Army Infantry Museum are open across the weekend.
Smoke in Broke (a ticketed event) returns to McNamara Park, Broke on Saturday and Sunday, while the Handmade in the Hunter Markets will be up at running at Sobels Wines both days.
The monthly The Valley Markets returns to Singleton Showground from 8am to 1pm on Sunday while Dalwood Estate Branxton will be offering Churrasco in the Vineyards from 12pm-2pm (ticketed).
For a slower pace, join Singleton Community Garden at 46 Bathurst Street from 9am on Sunday.
Information from the Singleton Visitor Information Centre.
All weekend
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.