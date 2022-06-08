The Singleton Argus
What's on in Singleton and surrounds this June long weekend

June 8 2022 - 1:00am
FRESH AIR: Handmade in the Hunter Markets will be running at Sobels Wines across then weekend while The Valley Market return to Singleton Showground on Sunday.

There's plenty to do in Singleton and surrounds this June long weekend including the return of the low 'n slow' barbecue festival in Broke, markets, wine country experiences and live music.

