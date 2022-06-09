The Singleton Clay Target Club is preparing to host its biggest shooting weekend of the year on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12.
The club will host the Tom Turner Senior Memorial Challenge on Saturday and the Redbank Creek Challenge on Sunday at the Warkworth shooting range, with the scores for each event combined to determine the overall High Gun Winners.
Singleton Clay Target Club (SCTC) secretary and treasurer Will Grills said the two day event would be the biggest event the club has ever hosted.
"We started off these sorts of (events) with about half a dozen squads," Mr Grills said.
"I had to cut it off at 33 squads (entered this year) and I probably could have taken 40 or 50 squads if we were able to.
"So it's a lot of people coming into the town for the weekend."
Mr Grills said around 400 people would be participating in this weekend's event, up from the usual 30 to 40 who attend normal shoots, with shooters traveling from as far afield as Sydney, Condobolin and even Queensland to take part.
With the club unable to hold most of its large events in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions Mr Grills said there had been an impact to the club's finances. He said being able to hold the two day shoot with the club's largest number of participants ever in 2022 would be a great boost for the club.
"It's our biggest draw card, it's our biggest paycheck of the year and we need this to provide everything for our volunteers who are from all walks of life," he said.
"It's always been a well attended event but in the last three years there seems to be a lot more people coming here and we try and make things better every year."
Mr Grills encouraged people who were curious about the sport to come down to the club over the weekend.
"It's the sort of thing you can bring your kids to, you can bring your grandmother, it's a very family orientated sport," he said.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
