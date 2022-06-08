Extreme weather takes toll on Singleton

Continuous rain combined with traffic volumes is also taking a toll on the road network across our local government area. Since the La Nina weather event was declared by the Bureau of Meteorology, there has been a 61 per cent increase in road-related customer requests for the period from November 2021 to May 2022, compared to the same period in 2020/2021. Phone calls regarding road-related maintenance issues have also increased by 61 per cent for the same period.