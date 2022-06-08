Sporting clubs in Singleton, Denman and Muswellbrook are among 14 across the Upper Hunter to share in $50,000 in funding for new equipment, programs and facilities.
The grant funding was awarded under the state government's Local Sport Grant Program which aims to help clubs encourage more people to get involved in community sport.
Projects funded in the Upper Hunter include the purchase of a new turf roller for the Denman Junior Cricket Association and a zero turn mower for the Muswellbrook Pistol Club, while the Singleton United Rugby League Football Club will be able to upgrade its seating.
Other projects to receive funding in the Upper Hunter electorate include:
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said sport was a way of life for many communities in his electorate.
"These grants provide essential funds to our local clubs for programs, equipment and facilities that will enable more people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport," Mr Layzell said.
NSW Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said bringing communities together through sport provided many social, heath and economic benefits.
"Getting together with teammates on a weekend or mid-week to play sport is so important for our physical and mental health," Mr Ayres said.
"Projects funded by the Local Sport Grant Program will play a vital role in bringing communities together and give people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of sport.
"With community sporting competitions returning to normal following two pandemic-affected seasons, these grants will support both people returning to sport and those participating for the first time."
Over 800 sporting organisations across the NSW will share in $3.9 million funding through the 2021-22 program.
Grants up to $20,000 were available under the program with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
For further information on the Local Sport Grants Program and the full list of grant recipients, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
