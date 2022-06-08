The Singleton Argus
Sporting clubs in the Upper Hunter share in $50,000 from state governments Local Sport Grant Program

Updated June 8 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:48am
MUSWELLBROOK: Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell (right) inspecting the Muswellbrook Pistol Club with members Craig Bates, Peter Risby, Wendy Paul, Wayne Turner, Ian Hunt, John Leman and Denis OKeefe. Picture: Supplied

Sporting clubs in Singleton, Denman and Muswellbrook are among 14 across the Upper Hunter to share in $50,000 in funding for new equipment, programs and facilities.

