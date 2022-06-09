The Singleton Argus
4Cyte Pathology drive-through COVID clinic in Singleton now testing for flu and RSV

Updated June 9 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:35am
HEALTH CHECK: From Friday, June 10 all of 4Cyte Pathology drive-through COVID-19 centres in the Hunter will conduct influenza and RSV testing for symptomatic patients.

A sharp rise in flu cases and respiratory illness this year has prompted 4Cyte Pathology to expand its drive-through COVID clinic services to test for influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

