A sharp rise in flu cases and respiratory illness this year has prompted 4Cyte Pathology to expand its drive-through COVID clinic services to test for influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Beginning on Friday, June 10 all 4Cyte Pathology drive-through COVID clinics across the Hunter, including in Singleton, will test for influenza and RSV for symptomatic patients.
"As reported by Hunter New England and NSW Health authorities, there has already been a sharp rise in cases of respiratory illness within the community this season," Nick Burns from 4Cyte Pathology said.
"This can also include co-infection of both COVID-19 and Influenza.
"Our family has personally experienced the pressure on local hospital emergency departments which have been clogged with patients presenting with various respiratory illness symptoms.
"Being able to test for other respiratory illnesses in addition to COVID-19 at our drive-through clinics will help ease the pressure on hospital emergency departments and allow patients to seek the necessary treatment."
The Singleton 4Cyte COVID testing clinic is located in the carpark of Alroy Oval, off Blaxland Avenue.
Influenza (the flu) is a viral infection that tends to be seasonal, beginning in mid-late autumn and disappearing in spring.
It is a common respiratory illness (affecting the lungs) that may cause headaches, fever, chills, muscle pains, exhaustion, a stuffy nose, sore throat, and a cough.
Symptoms of flu tend to be more severe and longer lasting than the flu-like symptoms caused by the common cold.
Flu and its complications can lead to hospitalisations or even death, especially in the very young, the elderly, and in those with lowered immune responses or pre-existing lung disease.
Testing for influenza will determine whether a person's flu-like symptoms are due to the influenza virus (and potentially which strain), or due to other causes.
There are three types of influenza. Influenza virus A is the most common and causes the most severe symptoms.
Type B is less common and causes less severe symptoms, while type C usually causes only a mild illness (similar to the cold).
An RSV test determines whether an infant, an elderly person, or an immunocompromised person has respiratory syncytial virus.
Affected people may have symptoms such as severe coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing and high fevers.
For many, symptoms may be no worse than a common cold, but RSV can be life-threatening for the very young, the immunocompromised, those with pre-existing lung disease or the elderly.
Throughout June, the NSW Government is covering the cost of the flu vaccination for all residents of the state aged six months and over.
"During winter our risk of catching viral illnesses is higher. This year flu is circulating in NSW for the first time in two years, at the same time as COVID-19," NSW Health stated.
"Protect yourself this winter by getting a flu vaccine and staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.
"A free flu jab will be available to all NSW residents in a month-long blitz from June 1 to June 30 in an effort to combat this year's expected severe influenza season."
Booking a free flu vaccination though a GP or pharmacist by visiting: healthengine.com.au/flu-vaccine/book-online.
