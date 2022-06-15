Nominees ready to celebrate Advertising Feature

Focus on locals: Peter Drayton Cellar Door and Brewhouse is nominated in this year's Singleton Business Awards, including site manager Julian White [pictured] who is a Young Leader of the Year award nominee. Picture: Supplied.

POKOLBIN winery Peter Drayton Cellar Door and Brewhouse is nominated across three categories at this week's 2022 Singleton Business Awards.

The winery is up for Excellence in Large Business and Excellence in Hospitality, Tourism and Events, while site manager Julian White is also nominated for Young Business Leader of the Year.

Mr White, who has grown up in the Valley, said he was proud to be among the nominees and see Peter Drayton Cellar Door and Brewhouse earn recognition within the local business community.

The family-run winery has undergone rapid growth over the past six years with the opening of a modern cellar door and the Ironbark Hill Brewing Co. which are all located on the Hermitage Road property.

As well as award-winning wines, the team also produce craft beer and cider at its microbrewery which can be enjoyed while dining on their relaxed bistro-style menu at the 300-capacity restaurant and beer garden.

Set amongst 40 hectares at the foot of the Brokenback ranges, the winery also has accommodation, a wedding chapel and a function centre.

Mr White, who started out as head chef at the venue before progressing to the position of site manager, said the winery and microbrewery are proud to produce everything on-site and offer food at an affordable price in the Hunter's wine region.

"Our philosophy has been to offer affordable, enjoyable food and drinks that are produced onsite. We are Hunter Valley proud and have strived to put Hermitage Road on the Map," Mr White said.

"You can come to the vineyards and not have to break the bank. Our price point is much lower than many places in the Pokolbin, so it's much more family and local orientated."

The venue has become a popular destination not only for visitors to the region but also for locals with the introduction of a Thursday night all-you-can-eat pizza special (which is currently on hold during winter) and Friday night dining.

"We operate daily from 10am but also open Friday nights and that was originally started by our amazing locals," he said.

"We are focused on locals and working with other businesses on Hermitage Road to promote this part of the Valley."

Mr White also points out that Peter Drayton Cellar Door and Brewhouse is located within 15 minutes from Singleton.

"We have some great groups that regularly come out here like The Soft Cogs, the cycling team from Singleton and Singleton Rotary" he said.

"We have a fair bit of patronage from Singleton but we would like people to know that we are just around the corner.

"It's only 15 minutes from Singleton and I think a lot of people don't realise that. We are just off the highway from Belford."