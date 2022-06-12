Singleton 2021 Citizen of the Year Fred Turner has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honour list.
The AFSM was instituted in 1988 and recognises those who have rendered distinguished service as a member of the Australian fire service.
Group Captain Fred TURNER from Glennies Creek Brigade, joined the Carrowbrook Brigade in the Hunter Valley in 1983, serving as Deputy Captain from 1994 until 2000 and as Captain from 2001 to 2010, while also taking on the Permit Officer role in 2005.
In 2004, Mr Turner became North East Group Captain, overseeing Albano, Goorangoola, Carrowbrook, Glennies Creek, Mount Royal and Mirannie brigades. In 2010, he was instrumental in the merger of the Carrowbrook and Glennies Creek brigades, working tirelessly towards the construction of a new, centrally located station. With the merger, he relinquished his Captaincy, retaining his Group Officer position, which he still holds.
Mr Turner also made a major contribution to the development of other stations, including the new Goorangoola and Mount Royal facilities, and the planned Mirannie station. He has selflessly participated in Senior Management Teams as a Training Instructor and Assessor, and in all aspects of local, out-of-area and interstate emergency campaigns as a firefighter, Group Officer and Division Commander on the fire ground and in Incident Management Teams.
Mr Turner successfully liaised with the Australian Army to billet out-of-area strike teams in the Hunter Valley at the Lone Pine barracks and he acted as the Liaison Officer for Victorian crews supporting NSW firefighting efforts. Similarly, he has shown excellent leadership to the District and other services. Those who work with him respect his calm, confident and respectful manner. The time and effort Mr Turner devotes to the RFS and the positive support he extends to volunteers and staff alike are far beyond what could reasonably be expected.
In addition to his RFS responsibilities, Mr Frederick Turner is also an integral part of the local Legacy Branch and a valued member of the Singleton community.
