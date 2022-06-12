The Singleton Argus
Hunter Valley RFS Group Captain Fred Turner awarded Australian Fire Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List

Updated June 12 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:25pm
In 2019 Fred Turner group officer Hunter Valley RFS, Trevor Bendeich, Hunter Valley RFS, Kristy Abernathy, Elisha Munce and Sean Winslade with the donations received from the drive organised by Australia Post's local staff.

Singleton 2021 Citizen of the Year Fred Turner has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honour list.

