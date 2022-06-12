Mr Turner successfully liaised with the Australian Army to billet out-of-area strike teams in the Hunter Valley at the Lone Pine barracks and he acted as the Liaison Officer for Victorian crews supporting NSW firefighting efforts. Similarly, he has shown excellent leadership to the District and other services. Those who work with him respect his calm, confident and respectful manner. The time and effort Mr Turner devotes to the RFS and the positive support he extends to volunteers and staff alike are far beyond what could reasonably be expected.