Livestock producers in the Hunter Local Land Services region have been invited to make a tender submission for long-term grazing access to select Travelling Stock Reserves (TSRs).
Stock Permits - Long Term Grazing, previously known as Management Agreement Permits, will be allocated via a robust tender process to give producers access to a TSR for periods longer than 12 months.
Advertisement
Local Land Services Business Partner - Travelling Stock Reserves, Bridgett Bartlett, said the permit allows producers to make long-term business decisions and enables them to play a key role in securing the future productivity of local TSRs.
"Local Land Services is committed to maintaining a productive, healthy and sustainable TSR network so that our industries, and the communities they support, can prosper," Ms Bartlett said.
"Strategic grazing plays an essential role in the effective management of TSRs, which is why we want to work collaboratively with permit holders and ensure TSRs will be preserved for generations to come.
"Successful tenderers will also agree to undertake positive land management practices on the TSR, such as protecting biodiversity and controlling pests and weeds, which is why they will be selected using comprehensive criteria."
While select, carefully assessed TSRs in the regions will be available for Stock Permits - Long Term Grazing, all TSRs remain available by application for short-term access permits such as walking stock, as well as recreational activities.
Tender submissions have opened today in the Central Tablelands, Central West, Hunter and Riverina regions and will close at 11:59pm on Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
For more information on Stock Permits - Long Term Grazing and to make a tender submission visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au/tsr and follow the links.
In NSW, there are more than 6,500 TSRs on Crown land covering an area of around two million hectares. Local Land Services is responsible for the care, control and management of about 30% of TSRs in NSW, covering about 530,000 hectares.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.