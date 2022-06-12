The Singleton Argus
Ungooroo expo to host health services and NRL ambassadors at Singleton Centre

Updated June 14 2022 - 10:28pm, first published June 12 2022 - 11:17pm
Singleton Centre will come alive with free health checks, native food tastings, live music, and the chance to meet NRL Indigenous ambassadors when Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Health & Wellbeing Community Expo welcomes the community on Wednesday 22 June.

