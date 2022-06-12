Singleton Centre will come alive with free health checks, native food tastings, live music, and the chance to meet NRL Indigenous ambassadors when Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Health & Wellbeing Community Expo welcomes the community on Wednesday 22 June.
Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Taasha Layer, says the Health & Wellbeing Community Expo will showcase the range of Ungooroo programs and services and local organisations within the health, employment, legal, technology and food industries.
"Our stallholders this year will be offering the community a range of services, including free health assessments, blood pressure checks and hearing checks.
"We will also have our Mental Health Team and Youth Support Workers on hand to answer questions and help people connect with relevant services and organisations."
"We're thrilled to have partnered with the Aboriginal Health & Medical Research Council and the NRL to be able to bring four Indigenous ambassadors to the Expo this year.
"Braydon Trindall from Cronulla Sharks, James Roberts and Daine Laurie from Wests Tigers and Tyrell Fuimaono from St George Illawarra will all be at the event from 10am-2pm to meet and have a yarn with fans," said Ms Layer.
Ms Layer says visitors are welcome to tempt their tastebuds with a selection of free tastings from Wattaka Café.
"The menu at Wattaka Café is using the freshest local produce infused with unique Native Australian flavours like lemon myrtle, bush tomato, Davidson plum, wattleseed, bush honey and pepperberry," explained Ms Layer.
The Health Wellbeing Community Expo is on from 10am-2pm, Wednesday 22 June in the Centre Court of Singleton Centre, John St, Singleton.
"Entry to the Expo is free and we look forward to welcoming the local community to come and learn more about Ungooroo and other local services, catch up with your favourite NRL players and get a little taste of the flavours of native bush tucker," said Ms Layer.
Keep up to date with what's happening at the Expo at www.ungooroo.com.au or follow Ungooroo on Facebook www.facebook.com/UngoorooAboriginalCorporation
