After the event was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, the Killmores Saddlery Copmanhurst ABCRA Campdraft Championships will return to the Copmanhurst Recreational Grounds from 22 - 25 September, 2022. ABCRA Executive Officer, Craig Young says it's exciting to see the event finally back, giving competitors and the community something to look forward to. "Since the cancellation of last year's event due to COVID-19, the Copmanhurst and Grafton regions have also experienced significant impacts from flooding," he said. "This will be a great moment for our campdraft and Copmanhurst communities who've continued to do it tough." The Australian Campdraft Championships will be open to all ABCRA financial members, with full points on offer and more than $45,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. Entries for the ABCRA Campdraft Championships will open on September 6, via iCompete.

