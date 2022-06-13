Saturday, 11 June 2022
SATURDAY COMP - STABLE
Field: 45
Grades A Steve Eccles 34
Grades A Toby Grant 31
Grades A Michael Tracey 30
Grades B Jeff Haywood 36
Grades B Brendon Clark 35
Grades B Timothy Lane 35
Grades C Murray Kingston 43
Grades C Geoff Geason 36
Grades C Garry Taylor 36
NTP 2/11 Toby Grant 295cm
NTP 4 Jeff Haywood 488cm
NTP 9/18 Geoff Jones 261cm
NTP 13 Luke Rooney 401cm
Balls 14 Distributed down to score: 30
Pro's N.T.P 18 th Hole Jeff Haywood $68 Proshop Voucher
Saturday's Stableford Competition proved to be a challenge to most golfers with only 30 pts needed to win a ball. Murray Kingston, playing in C Grade off his current (but not for long!) handicap of 20 must have been playing another course as he easily won C Grade with an amazing 43 pts.
According to his playing partners he played steadily all day but his new driver is adding some distance to his game-he certainly took advantage of that! Steve Eccles easily won A Grade with his 34 pts, an excellent effort in tough conditions.
Toby Grant was runner up with 31 pts, with the evergreen Mick Tracey third with 30 pts-not often has he won a ball with 30 pts. Jeff Haywood had a great day out-as he was my playing partner, I had a bird's eye view. His 36 pts won him B Grade, a round which included a NTPin on the 4 th and the Pro's NTPin on the last. 7 pts in the last 2 holes sealed his win.
Brendan Clark was runner up with 35 pts, on a countback from the long hitting Tim Lane. Geoff Geason continued his good form to finish runner up in C Grade with his 36 pts, just ahead of Garry Taylor on the same score.
Undoubtedly, the shot of the day belonged to Dean Fowler on the 17 th -the shortened Par 4 now playing as a Par 3 with the wet fairway being rested for next week's Branxton Open. Dean had a hole in one on this hole-a 2 worth 6 points as the Par 4 rating still remains. Congratulations to Dean on a wonderful shot and a great memory to share with the grandkids!
