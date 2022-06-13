Toby Grant was runner up with 31 pts, with the evergreen Mick Tracey third with 30 pts-not often has he won a ball with 30 pts. Jeff Haywood had a great day out-as he was my playing partner, I had a bird's eye view. His 36 pts won him B Grade, a round which included a NTPin on the 4 th and the Pro's NTPin on the last. 7 pts in the last 2 holes sealed his win.

