The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Kingston, playing in C Grade off his current (but not for long!) handicap of 20 must have been playing another course as he easily won C Grade with an amazing 43 pts

Updated June 14 2022 - 11:01am, first published June 13 2022 - 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday, 11 June 2022

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.