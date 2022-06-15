The Singleton Argus
IPC reopens public submissions on Glendell Continuation Project

Updated June 15 2022 - 2:40am, first published 12:06am
The Independent Planning Commission Panel for the Glendell Continued Operations Project near Ravensworth has reopened public submissions after receiving new information from the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).

