The Independent Planning Commission Panel for the Glendell Continued Operations Project near Ravensworth has reopened public submissions after receiving new information from the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE).
In accordance with the Commission's 'Additional Material' policy, the Panel considers that it would be assisted by public submissions on the following new material provided to the Commission: . DPE response to the Commission's request for additional assessment of Aboriginal and European heritage impacts (dated June 10, 2022).
Advertisement
In the DPE's assessment of Aboriginal and European heritage impacts it states:
Department acknowledges that the Ravensworth Homestead and the surrounding core estate lands have local and State heritage significance, with elements of high to exceptional significance. However, the Department's detailed analysis indicates that any option that leaves the homestead in-situ would render the entire project unviable.
The Department has recommended conditions that would require Glencore (owners of the Glendell Project) to:
The DPE wrote in summary, 'following detailed consideration and weighing up, and given the available mitigation measures, the Department considers that any heritage impacts resulting from relocating the Ravensworth Homestead do not outweigh the social and economic benefits of the project.
Public submissions may be made only on this material and must be received via email (ipcn@ipcn.nsw.gov.au) by 5pm AEST Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
This deadline will be strictly enforced, and late submissions will not be considered by the Panel nor uploaded to the Commission's website.
The Panel will only consider submissions received directly from the person submitting the comment.
Campaign emails, petitions or form letters will not be considered nor uploaded to the Commission's website. Submissions must specifically relate to the new material only. All relevant submissions received by the Commission will be published as soon as practicable after the deadline has passed.'
The Ravensworth Homestead is also subject to a S10 claim under the Federal Government's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act. This claim was made by Scott Franks and Robert Lester on behalf of the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People in 2020
The previous Coalition government's Environment Minister Sussan Ley confirmed she had received a report on the application last year. She visited the Ravensworth site in January this year. However no decision was made on the claim during her tenure.
Incoming Labor Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's spokesperson said the Minister will be briefed on the issue in due course.
They added in relation to the Ravensworth application, the Minister is yet to receive all necessary information required to make a decision on the application.
Once the Minister receives all the relevant information, they will proceed to make a decision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.