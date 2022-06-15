Singleton 2021 Citizen of the Year Fred Turner has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honour list.
The AFSM was instituted in 1988 and recognises those who have rendered distinguished service as a member of the Australian fire service. Mr Turner has nearly four decades of service with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and is currently the Hunter Valley RFS Group captain. He described receiving the award as a great honour especially given the fact he is being recognised by his peers in the organisation.
Advertisement
"I am deeply honoured," he said. "I work alongside an amazing team of firefighters and support staff whom I describe as my RFS family and they truly are like a family. We strive everyday to keep our community safe."
In addition to his work with the RFS Mr Turner is also a committed member of Singleton Legacy.
During his 39 years with the RFS one of the most traumatic periods was fighting fires at Rainbow Flat near Forster during the 2019 Black Summer Bushfires.
"We arrived to a scene of devastation as house after house was on fire. It was very difficult to leave a house which we knew we couldn't save and move on to another house hoping to save that one," he said.
"It was particularly hard on younger members of our team who had not worked on many house fires and certainly nothing like what we witnessed in Rainbow Flat."
Not far from Singleton we had the mega Gospers Mountain Fire than burnt through more than a million hectares another event etched into Mr Turner's memory.
Asked if he was enjoying the La Nina induced 'big wet' he had a laugh before saying the RFS had done lots of jobs during the district's recent flood events. Adding he, like many in the RFS, was concerned that with a return of dry weather and heavy frosts that the volume of grass in many places poses a real fire risk.
"Grassfires can cause a lot of headaches and damage - so we want the public to remain aware of this fact and take precautions, " he said.
It was another great RFS mate, the late Errol Smith, who Mr Turner believes was the last person in the Singleton district to be awarded the AFSM. Mr Smith from Bulga and affectionately known as 'Mr Bulga' was also a Hunter Valley group captain who received his medal in 2013.
Mr Turner is from Glennies Creek Brigade, having joined the Carrowbrook Brigade in 1983, serving as Deputy Captain from 1994 until 2000 and as Captain from 2001 to 2010, while also taking on the Permit Officer role in 2005.
In 2004, Mr Turner became North East Group Captain, overseeing Albano, Goorangoola, Carrowbrook, Glennies Creek, Mount Royal and Mirannie brigades. In 2010, he was instrumental in the merger of the Carrowbrook and Glennies Creek brigades, working tirelessly towards the construction of a new, centrally located station. With the merger, he relinquished his Captaincy, retaining his Group Officer position, which he still holds.
Mr Turner also made a major contribution to the development of other stations, including the new Goorangoola and Mount Royal facilities, and the planned Mirannie station.
He has participated in Senior Management Teams as a Training Instructor and Assessor, and in all aspects of local, out-of-area and interstate emergency campaigns as a firefighter, Group Officer and Division Commander on the fire ground and in Incident Management Teams.
Mr Turner liaised with the Australian Army to billet out-of-area strike teams in the Hunter Valley at the Lone Pine barracks and he acted as the Liaison Officer for Victorian crews supporting NSW firefighting efforts. Similarly, he has shown excellent leadership to the District and other services.
Those who work with him respect his calm, confident and respectful manner.
Advertisement
The time and effort Mr Turner devotes to the RFS and the positive support he extends to volunteers and staff are beyond what could reasonably be expected.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.