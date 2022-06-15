The Singleton Argus
Hunter Valley RFS Group Captain Fred Turner awarded Australian Fire Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List

By Louise Nichols
June 15 2022 - 4:00pm
RECOGNISED: In 2019 Fred Turner group captain Hunter Valley RFS, Trevor Bendeich, Hunter Valley RFS, Kristy Abernathy and Elisha Munce with the donations received from the drive organised by Australia Post's local staff.

Singleton 2021 Citizen of the Year Fred Turner has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honour list.

