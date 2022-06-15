The Singleton Argus
Former Singleton resident Toby Price wins Finke Desert Race

By Michael Hartshorn
June 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Hunter favourite and former Singleton resident Toby Price and his co-driver Jason Duncan have claimed the 2022 Finke Desert Race in record time.

