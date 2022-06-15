The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Beef education day for local students

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
June 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEN TO LEARN: Around a 100 students attended the recent Singleton Beef & Land Management Education day.

Singleton Beef and Land Management hosted another successful education day at the showground earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.