Beef education day for local students

Singleton Beef and Land Management hosted another successful education day at the showground earlier this month.
The first of the winter chills, mainly the icy winds, did not deter the nearly 100 school students from participating in sessions and listening to speakers explaining the ins and outs of today's beef production systems.
Identifying cuts of meat and various pastures species along with pests and diseases was covered during the day.
One of the guest speakers was Hunter Local Land Services, district veterinarian Kristy Arnott who described some of the challenges facing producers during the wet summer and autumn especially controlling parasites like worms.
This event was sponsored by Glencore Australia.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
