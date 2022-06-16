BHP must invest in supporting the thousands of mineworkers at its giant Mt Arthur mine in the Hunter Valley after announcing it intends to close the mine in 2030, the Mining and Energy Union said today.
The company announced to the ASX its plans to close the Muswellbrook coal mine in 2030 after it failed to find a buyer for the mine, the operation currently employs 2000 people.
This decision followed a two-year review of its energy coal assets including Mt Arthur, the state's largest coal mine.
Mining Energy Union Northern Mining District President Robin Williams said the eight-year timeframe would cause concern for workers and the company must reassure them about steps being taken to invest in their future.
"BHP has made and is continuing to make enormous profits from the Mt Arthur mine, especially with current high coal prices.
"We will be advocating on behalf of our members and their families that BHP mustn't just cut and run, they must invest in a plan for the future of jobs and economic activity in the area.
"Workers have been taken by surprise by today's announcement. BHP must be upfront and engage with their workforce and local communities to develop a plan that protects their interests into the future."
The mine's existing approval expires on June 30, 2026, however, the company had been seeking to extend the mine's life until 2045.
Interestingly the nearby coal mine MACH Energy's Mt Pleasant Operations is currently seeking an extension to its open cut which will see it double in capacity to 21million/tonnes/annum in production.
If this gains approval it will be an even bigger operation than Mt Arthur than currently extracts 17mta.
