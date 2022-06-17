Extra charges laid for alleged sexual offences in Singleton

Detectives have laid 12 extra charges as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual offences in the Hunter region.
Detectives from Hunter Valley Police District established Strike Force REDFA in May to investigate several sexual offences that occurred between April 22 and May 16 in the Singleton Heights area.
Following inquiries, a 21-year-old man was charged by Hunter Valley detectives on June 9.
Following further investigations and analysis of forensic evidence, a search warrant was executed at a home in Singleton Heights on Thursday, June 16 where clothing was seized and an additional 12 charges were pressed against the man.
The charges include three counts each of willful and obscene exposure in or near a public place or school and entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse; as well as two counts each of carrying out a sexual act without consent, peeping or prying and entering a building or land with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was also charged with one count each of taking a person with intent to commit a serious indictable offence and sexually touching a person without consent.
The man remains in custody.
