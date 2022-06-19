Newcastle City have shown Singleton no mercy in Saturday's Black Diamond Cup match at Rose Point Oval, hammering the Roosters by 184 points.
City's 28.18 (186) 186 to 0.2 (2) demolition was last-placed Singleton's heaviest defeat of the year, eclipsing losses by 148 points and 143 points earlier in the season.
It was a brutal reality check for the home side, who failed to post a single point in the final three-quarters of the game, after an encouraging win against Maitland in their previous game.
Noah MacDonald kicked seven goals to lead the way for City. Hamish Thompson chimed in with four, while Thomas Hanley, Hugh Blanchfield and Max Quinlan booted three apiece.
In other games over the weekend, Terrigal-Avoca avenged a loss to Cardiff in round six with an 8.11 (59) to 7.10 (52) win against the Hawks at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
At Max MacMahon Oval, Warner's Bay's Brandt Job went on a scoring spree against Maitland, kicking 11 goals in a 15.12 (102) to 10.4 (64) victory.
Leaders Killarney Vale had the bye.
