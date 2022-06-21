Croquet makes welcome return

After four weeks of no croquet due to inclement weather and illness, five ladies arrived at Howe Park on Saturday, June 18, keen to have a match or two.T
The ladies all wore black armbands in memory of former member Bruce Knight, who passed away on Wednesday. Bruce was the husband of Betty Knight, one of our regular players.
Results:
Carolyn Pearce and Robyn Schmierer def Val Smith and Betty Price 7/5.
Val Smith and Lois Brooker def Robyn Schmierer and Betty Price 7/5
Carolyn Pearce and Val Smith def Lois Brooker and Robyn Schmierer 7/5.
Weather permitting croquet will be on this Saturday at 1pm at Howe Park Tennis Club, Boundary Street. All welcome, with equipment supplied. So come along and have a try.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
