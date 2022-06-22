The Singleton Argus
St Catherine's Catholic College Year 9 agriculture students attended a very successful two day workshop earlier this month, held at the Glen Innes Agricultural Research & Advisory Station.

By Louise Nichols
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:31am, first published June 22 2022 - 2:29am
Not only were the Year 9 agriculture students learning about wool production but given the winter chill the attraction of actually wearing wool was also increased.

