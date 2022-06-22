Not only were the Year 9 agriculture students learning about wool production but given the winter chill the attraction of actually wearing wool was also increased.
The students in question were from St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton who attended a very successful two day workshop earlier this month, held at the Glen Innes Agricultural Research & Advisory Station.
This was a first for the school's students and they learnt how to set up and oil the handpiece, a little about the wool they were shearing and how to throw (secure) a sheep for shearing and the consensus is that it's hard work, said agriculture teacher Jo Towers.
Thank you to everyone involved, it was a brilliant two days for the students who learnt about the wool harvesting industry and got to have some hands-on experience, she said.
A special thank you to our AWI Trainers who delivered the workshop over the two days: Matt Cuming, Ash Smith & Leo Fittler. Sheep Connect NSW WoolProducers Australia NSW Stud Merino Breeders' Association Limited
