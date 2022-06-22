Starting a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic might have proved too daunting for some but florist Lili Robinson took the challenges in her stride.
Her business August Bloom has been such a success that on Friday night it won the Singleton Business 2022 Outstanding Start-Up Award.
Commenting on her award Lili said she wanted to thank the Singleton community for their support in particular, her friends and family.
When she began the florist shop her mother came onboard to help during those early days to before she began to employ staff.
"I really appreciated Mum's help and luckily I was able to employ some fabulous staff Claudia Smith, Emma Collins and Piper Francis and the award is also recognition of their work," she said.
Apart from the COVID-19 challenges the significant increase in the cost of flowers and their sometimes unreliable supply were her other major headaches.
But during last year's lockdown demand for flowers skyrocketed as people sought them to send to friends and family when they couldn't physically visit.
Young Business Leader of the Year: Sponsored by AGL
Clara Riddle
Business Leader of the Year: Sponsored by Local buying foundation
Anita White
Excellence in Micro Business: Sponsored by Glencore
Hunter Valley Elite Window Tinting
Excellence in Small Business: Sponsored by Yancoal
Invent Air
Excellence in Large Business: Sponsored by NSW Mining
Ourcare Services
Outstanding Start-Up: Sponsored by Singleton Council
August Bloom
Community Superstar: Sponsored by Tafe NSW
Singleton Neighbourhood Centre
Excellence in Retail: Sponsored by Hunter Valley Operations
Meyn Street Meats
Excellence in Health & Wellbeing: Sponsored by Morgan's Engineering
The Shed Fitness
Excellence in Professional Services: Sponsored by Bloomfield
Aqua Legal and Conveyancing
Excellence in Hospitality, Tourism & Events: Sponsored by Next Move
Peter Drayton Wines
Employee of the Year: Sponsored by Rotary
Janice Lawrence
Excellence in Innovation: Sponsored by CPR Pest Management
Morgan Engineering
Best Customer Service: Sponsored by Business Singleton
HSV Heaven
Favourite Business: Sponsored by Business Singleton
The Shed Fitness
President's Awards: Sponsored by Business Singleton
Hunter River Times
Business of the Year: Sponsored by Business Singleton
Ourcare Services - Winner
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
