HVO is seeking to extend the life of the mine until 2050 and extract 400 million tonnes of coal

By Louise Nichols
June 22 2022 - 4:00pm
Site map. Source: EMM (2020); DFSI (2017); GA (2011); ASGC (2006)

A scoping report has been lodged with the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment on the HVO Continued Project near Singleton.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

