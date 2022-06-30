Arts Upper Hunter grant for creative writing workshop at Singleton Library

Singleton Library is among eight organisations to receive a share of $23,385 from Arts Upper Hunter to fund art projects.
The library will receive $2,000 to host Craft of Writing Workshops: A deep dive into the creative writing process for those looking to enhance their skills, develop expression and make stronger vocabulary choices. Singleton Library will host the workshops in conjunction with the Library Writer's Group. There will also be a workshop for students in years 11 and 12 to provide them with a deep experiential understanding of the writing process. It will be led by Dr Bernard Cohen.
Advertisement
Arts Upper Hunter is funding the projects through its Country Arts Support Program (CASP) grants. The program has been a vital support for regional arts, enabling community groups to hold small workshops, create artworks and have performances or exhibitions. In addition to the $17,000 from the NSW Government, Arts Upper Hunter has temporarily increased the pool of funds to give more groups the chance to run programs.
"All the applicants were very strong," according to Arts Upper Hunter Chair Ivan Skaines. "They range across many artforms, across the whole region. That includes small towns like Lower Belford and big places like Singleton."
Skaines said he was pleased by one particular focus. "Young people. Nearly every project has either a central focus or a side project for youth and kids. Given how much young people have struggled under COVID, anything that helps them find ways to express themselves and learn new skills will be a help."
Other recipients included Dungog Clarence Town CWA which will receive $2,500 for its creative healthy eating program; Kirkton Public School will receive $3,500 to create a mural; Murrurundi Arts & Crafts Council - $2,300 for creative workshops; Muswellbrook South Public School P&C - $3,500 for African drumming workshops; Scone Neighbourhood Resource Centre - $3,500 for the Tin Wall Art Project; St Joseph's Primary Denman P&F - $3,385 for a Yarning Circle mural and Upper Hunter Youth Council - $3,150 for a Create Your Own Skateboard Deck workshops.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.