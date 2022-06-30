The Singleton Argus
Arts Upper Hunter grant for creative writing workshop at Singleton Library

June 30 2022 - 12:00am
Singleton Library is among eight organisations to receive a share of $23,385 from Arts Upper Hunter to fund art projects.

