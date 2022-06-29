Big wins at business awards Advertising Feature

Celebrating the best: Business Singleton president Sue Gilroy [third from right] pictured with the board of directors at the Singleton Business Awards held at Club Singleton on June 17. Picture: Supplied.

The best of local business was recognised and celebrated at the 2022 Singleton Business Awards gala presentation on June 17 in front of a sold-out crowd at Club Singleton.

The coveted Business of the Year award went to care provider Ourcare Services which also took out the Excellence in Large Business category.

Individual recognition went to Anita White of Witmore who was announced as Business Leader of the Year alongside Clara Riddle of Supreme Sandstone who was named Young Business Leader of the Year and Janice Lawrence of Hunter Valley Supports as the Employee of the Year.

In her welcoming address, Business Singleton president Sue Gilroy acknowledged the challenges of the past 12 months but encouraged all finalists to recognise their achievements irrespective of the results of the night.

"Be proud of your chosen path, be proud of your commitment, be proud that you show up, celebrate your wins, and learn from your challenges and be open to different paths that may come up because you deserve it," Ms Gilroy said.



"You are what makes our Singleton community the amazing place it is."

The gala evening included the introduction of the President's Award which acknowledges a business that stands out, that is about community and operates with integrity and pulls together to lift others up.



The award went to The Hunter River Times.



"The team at Hunter River Times truly have the interests of the community at heart and work tirelessly to deliver their message with integrity and consistency," Ms Gilroy said.



Business Singleton also acknowledged the efforts of the awards judging committee and thanked the following for their support: AGL, Glencore, Local Buying Foundation, NSW Mining, Singleton Council, Yancoal, CPR Pest Management Services, NSW TAFE, Hunter Valley Operations, Next Move Property, Morgan Engineering, The Bloomfield Group, Around Hermitage, Club Singleton and Rotary Club of Singleton.

Ms Gilroy announced that the 2022 awards would be her last after five years as president before she steps down in October.



In response to the news, she was recognised by the Business Singleton Board for her commitment to business prosperity in Singleton.



Ms Gilroy said that she had seen how the business community stepped up in times of adversity to support each other and this made her immensely proud to be part of the community.

