InVent Air was thrilled to pick up a win at this year's Singleton Business Awards.
The Singleton-based business took out the Excellence in Small Business category at the awards event.
"Winning this award means so much to us," InVent Air's Karina Straw said.
"The reason for entering the awards was so we could recognise our team for all their work and efforts. It is a huge reward."
InVent Air service, install and repair all aspects of domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning systems covering all areas throughout the Newcastle and Hunter region.
From split system and ducted services/installations to cool room hire and refrigeration systems, the company's customer base is widely varied and they are proud to carry out work for the local community and businesses.
"As a locally owned and operated family business, our first aim every time is to support the local economy," she said.
"We are proud to employ locals. It's all about continuing to boost our local economy as Singleton will be our forever home with our children going through school and eventually seeking employment locally.
"Singleton and the community have been very kind to us and supported us from the beginning."
InVent Air was established in 2014 and now employs 12 full-time staff.
"As a team, we strive to provide the highest level of quality workmanship, response time and job management," she said
Ourcare Services Limited had two reasons to celebrate at the awards night.
The organisation, which provides a range of services to those who have difficulty with everyday tasks, took out Excellence in Large Business and Business of the Year.
"The industry we work in is very competitive and to win these awards is justification that the board and CEO are efficient and effective in ensuring the business is viable and sustainable," operations manager Kathy Nelson said. "For all of our staff and volunteers, it is a great reward for the effort they put in to meet clients' needs, and they all do this with great respect and empathy."
The organisation has served Singleton for 33 years and has seen significant changes and evolutions since it was established.
"Ourcare has continually reviewed, grown and adapted to meet the needs not only of the individual's support but also the families and community," she said.
Ourcare is a non-for-profit multi-purpose service provider, referred to as a one-stop-shop to keep people living independently and staying connected to their community. It employs approximately 90 staff and around 180 volunteers who are vital to the organisation.
"They support us with transporting clients to medical appointments, delivering meals, assisting clients with shopping and supporting them with activities in our centre along with providing essential supports so people can remain living safely in their homes," she said.
The best of local business was recognised and celebrated at the 2022 Singleton Business Awards gala presentation on June 17 in front of a sold-out crowd at Club Singleton.
The coveted Business of the Year award went to care provider Ourcare Services which also took out the Excellence in Large Business category.
Individual recognition went to Anita White of Witmore who was announced as Business Leader of the Year alongside Clara Riddle of Supreme Sandstone who was named Young Business Leader of the Year and Janice Lawrence of Hunter Valley Supports as the Employee of the Year.
In her welcoming address, Business Singleton president Sue Gilroy acknowledged the challenges of the past 12 months but encouraged all finalists to recognise their achievements irrespective of the results of the night.
"Be proud of your chosen path, be proud of your commitment, be proud that you show up, celebrate your wins, and learn from your challenges and be open to different paths that may come up because you deserve it," Ms Gilroy said.
"You are what makes our Singleton community the amazing place it is."
The gala evening included the introduction of the President's Award which acknowledges a business that stands out, that is about community and operates with integrity and pulls together to lift others up.
The award went to The Hunter River Times.
"The team at Hunter River Times truly have the interests of the community at heart and work tirelessly to deliver their message with integrity and consistency," Ms Gilroy said.
Business Singleton also acknowledged the efforts of the awards judging committee and thanked the following for their support: AGL, Glencore, Local Buying Foundation, NSW Mining, Singleton Council, Yancoal, CPR Pest Management Services, NSW TAFE, Hunter Valley Operations, Next Move Property, Morgan Engineering, The Bloomfield Group, Around Hermitage, Club Singleton and Rotary Club of Singleton.
Ms Gilroy announced that the 2022 awards would be her last after five years as president before she steps down in October.
In response to the news, she was recognised by the Business Singleton Board for her commitment to business prosperity in Singleton.
Ms Gilroy said that she had seen how the business community stepped up in times of adversity to support each other and this made her immensely proud to be part of the community.
"Business Singleton [Chamber] is in the best position it has ever been in and through collaboration and hard work it has delivered and will continue to deliver so much to our community," she said.
WITMORE CEO Anita White has been named Business Leader of the Year at the 2022 Singleton Business Awards.
Anita was humbled by the win and credited the dedication of her team as a contributing factor to her success.
"It's lovely to be recognised as a business leader, but behind every leader is a team and I couldn't win without my incredible team," Anita said.
"They inspire, empower and create changes every day in people's lives. This award is also a recognition of their excellent work in the Singleton community."
Witmore has supported people with a disability since 1958, offering a range of services, programs and supports tailored to meet clients' needs.
These include individual and group support, sporting competitions, social events and supported holidays.
Witmore also runs a respite house and offers supported employment and training programs for people with disabilities at its manufacturing workshop in Maison Dieu and at the Riverside Park Kiosk.
The origins of Witmore began in the 1950s when German couple Klaus and Sonia Witt settled in Singleton.
Sonia started running a pre-school in her home and formed a friendship with a local woman named Melva Moore whose disabled daughter Judith attended the school.
At the time, the Government had ruled that children with a disability were not permitted to attend preschool with other children.
The Witt and Moore families found that the Government's response was unacceptable, which sparked Singleton's community to act.
"Locals banded together, with land donated and a house built for what the Government called the Singleton Sub-Normal School," she said.
"The school opened in October 1958 with seven students and thus began the history of Witmore."
In 2022, Witmore continues to strive to empower people and create change in the community to support those with a disability.
"Our role is to work with clients to make them feel good about themselves, make them want to reach their goals and provide them with skills or tools that help them do that," she said.
FLORIST and gift shop August Bloom was one of the winners at this year's Singleton Business Awards.
Owner and operator Lili Robinson proudly accepted the award for Outstanding Start-Up at the event held at Club Singleton on June 17.
"To win the Outstanding Start Up award is a massive achievement for myself and my team at August Bloom," Lili said.
"We have all worked so hard to get to where we are today.
"We opened in the middle of Covid-19 in 2020 and we have faced many challenges along the way.
"This award is recognition that all of the hours of hard work have paid off."
August Bloom offers a beautiful range of fresh flowers and dried flowers for all of life's special moments.
The shop, located on John Street in Singleton, also stocks a curated range of gifts and homewares that are perfect for any occasion, as well as a range of indoor plants.
August Bloom services the Hunter Valley and beyond for daily flower and gift deliveries, weddings and events, workshops and more.
"We also offer flower preservation for wedding bouquets and memorial flowers to capture an everlasting keepsake from a special day," she said.
August Bloom was established in August 2020.
Lili named the business after her love for flowers that bloom in August (her birth month) and it is also the month that the store opened.
After working in the industry since the age of 15, Lili always dreamt of opening her own florist and gift shop.
"In 2020 many opportunities aligned and August Bloom was born," she said.
Lili now employs an additional three staff members at August Bloom: Emma (Senior Florist), Claudia (Florist in Training) and Piper (Florist Assistant).
"We are all passionate about customer service and providing support through all of life's ups and downs," she said.
"We create arrangements for happy moments like birthdays, weddings and baby showers but also for sad moments like funerals and memorials.
"Our customers rely on our friendly service to support them through these difficult times."
Robinson said being part of the Singleton Business Awards 2022 had been a great experience.
"Being involved in the Singleton Business Awards 2022 provided us with great publicity and acknowledgement for all our efforts," she said.
There were 39 finalists across 15 categories including the two highly popular People's Choice categories voted by the Singleton community.
August Bloom florist and gift shop is located at 4/128 John Street, Singleton.
Call 02 9062 9888 or check them out online at www.augustbloom.com.au as well as Facebook and Instagram.