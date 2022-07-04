The re-run of the Singleton Council elections moved a step closer on Friday with the ballot draw for the 13 nominated candidates.
Two new names will appear on the ballot paper this time around with independent candidates Shane Feeney and Wayne Riley joining the other 11 candidates who contested the December 2021 local government election.
The by-election will be held to fill nine councillor positions, however Singleton Mayor Sue Moore will not need to run for re-election.
Singleton Council said the election is the result of the failure of the iVote system in the December 2021 local government election, and a ruling by the Supreme Court to void the election outcome.
All residents enrolled in the Singleton Council local government area as at Monday, June 20, are required to vote in the upcoming election.
The election will take place on Saturday July 30.
The candidates as they will appear on the ballot paper are (* denotes current councillor)
Godfrey Adamthwaite (Independent) *
Shane Feeney (Independent)
Mel McLachlan (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers) *
Sarah Johnstone (Labor)
Sue George (Independent) *
Danny Thompson (Independent)*
Tony McNamara (Independent)*
Belinda Charlton (Independent)*
Tony Jarrett (Labor)*
Kay Sullivan (Independent)
Wayne Riley (Independent)
Val Scott (Independent)*
Hollee Jenkins (Independent)*
Pre-poll will open Monday July 18 and run Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm until Friday, July 29 at the Singleton Youth Venue in Pitt Street.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
