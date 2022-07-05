The Singleton Argus
Planning progresses on $700m Singleton bypass

Updated July 6 2022 - 12:45am, first published July 5 2022 - 4:19am
Work is progressing to improve safety and travel times on the New England Highway, with prequalified contractors now being called to register their interest for the Singleton bypass.

