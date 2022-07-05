The Singleton Argus
Vivien Dwyer's art of being

Updated July 5 2022 - 11:10am, first published 4:42am
From the historic Baroona mansion at Whittingham, to army cadet training and simple still-life moments, local Singleton artist Vivien Dwyer's observations of the world around her over the last four decades are being celebrated as part of her new exhibition 'The Art of Being Here' to be launched at the Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre on July 8.

