The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Updated

As heavy rain continues to fall and with the flood gates shut this is impacting roads with a number in town now closed

Updated July 6 2022 - 7:23am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE BLOG: Evacuation orders in place for villages outside Singleton

Wednesday 5:00pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.