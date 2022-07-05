Appletree Flat Road
Army Camp Road
Cemetery Lane, Whittingham
Bridgman Road
Broke Road
Broke / Cessnock Road - between Broke township + Hermitage Road
Carrington Street
Charlton Road
Cranky Corner Road North
Dights Crossing Road
Dyrring Road @ 2nd Causeway
Dunolly Road @ Dunolly Bridge
Elderslie Road (Singleton end)
Glendon Lane @ Christian Badior Bridge
Glendon Lane @ Bourkes Crossing Bridge
Glendon Lane @ Ponds Creek
Goorangoola Road, all causeways
Lemington Road @ Moses Crossing
Mitchell's Flat Road @ Griffiths Crossing
Myall Creek Road
Oakley Lane, Broke
Pearse Street, Jerrys Plains
Putty Valley Road, Bpooty Bridge
Putty Valley Road, Gibbs Bridge
Scott's Flat Road
Sewerage Works Lane
Simpson Terrace
Standen Drive, near Kirkton PS
Stanhope Road & Lamb Valley Road, Kilfoyles
Stanhope Road @ Moore's Corner
Waterworks Lane
Wollombi Road @ Paynes Crossing Bridge
Wollombi Road, just near 60km zone at Broke
