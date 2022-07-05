The Singleton Argus
UPDATE: Bulga community on the flooding from Wollombi Brook

Updated July 5 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:54pm
There was a significant rise overnight in Wollobmi Brook. Current levels are at 8.65m and still rising at a consistent rate. This level is the highest we have on record.

