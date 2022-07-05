The latest from the BOM at 5:57am today is "The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 8.13 metres and rising, with major flooding (above March 2022 and March 2021 levels). The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may reach around 9.00 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall. Major flooding is expected to continue during Wednesday and Thursday." You can keep up on these updates here: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/flood/hunterriver.shtml