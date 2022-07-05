There was a significant rise overnight in Wollobmi Brook. Current levels are at 8.65m and still rising at a consistent rate. This level is the highest we have on record.
The Inlet Road and Wambo Road have been cut off by water.
Advertisement
The latest from the BOM at 5:57am today is "The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 8.13 metres and rising, with major flooding (above March 2022 and March 2021 levels). The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may reach around 9.00 metres early Wednesday morning, with major flooding. Further rises possible, with forecast rainfall. Major flooding is expected to continue during Wednesday and Thursday." You can keep up on these updates here: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/flood/hunterriver.shtml
Please, please, please do not drive, swim or play in flood waters.
If it is an emergency please call 000 or the SES on 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.