The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Focus on state-of-the art facilities across Singleton remains despite rain

July 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Between COVID lockdowns and wet weather, organised sport has taken a battering in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.