Between COVID lockdowns and wet weather, organised sport has taken a battering in recent years.
But while the rain has taken a toll on the delivery of high-profile projects - namely the Howe Park resurface project, which is now complete - it has not dampened Council's focus on delivering state-of-the-art facilities and supporting local sports clubs.
Our community told us that one of the major priorities in the Create Singleton 2032 Community Strategic Plan was local connection, and sport and recreation is a great way for people to come together to boost their wellbeing in a range of ways.
A couple of months ago we adopted our first Singleton Community Sports Infrastructure Strategy 2021-2031, which was developed in consultation with our sports clubs to identify the priority projects for our sports fields and facilities for the short, medium and long-term.
The good news is that we're already well underway, with ticks against a number of items in the strategy including the adoption of the Howe Park Plan of Management/MasterPlan, and completion of the new field upgrade, field lighting, and lighting at the Howe Park tennis courts.
And there's plenty more to come this financial year, with projects in the 2022/2023 capital works program including $1.6 million for the rugby league clubroom development at Pirtek Park; $1.1 million for a new athletics amenities building at Rose Point Park; $700,000 for tiered spectator seating at Rose Point Park; $180,000 for a new playground at Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground; and $25,000 for a masterplan of Civic Park.
Many of these projects are being funded through grants funding, which is allowing us to deliver even more for our community.
We're also keeping up our commitment to sporting clubs with the latest allocation of $48,727 under the Singleton Sports Grants Program.
Council resolved in June to allocate $11,880 to Howe Park Tennis for deep cleaning of synthetic grass courts; $13,487 to Singleton United Rugby League Club for plant and equipment upgrades and $2,068 for a canteen upgrade; $1,292 to Singleton AFC to replace the hot water system; and $20,000 to Singleton Strikers Football Club to provide temporary facilities for the 2022 season while Howe Park is under construction.
Since Council expanded the Sports Grants Program to better suit the needs of the clubs in June 2020, a total of $185,985.85 has gone to local clubs for a whole range of projects.
This is a direct investment in the development of junior athletes and the active wellbeing of our community through opportunities to participate in a range of sports, right here in our local government area.
