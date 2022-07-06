A sales automation guide for businesses

Sales automation gains your sales team more time to do what they're good at - driving revenue for your business. Photo: Adobe Stock

This is branded content

Business process automation is crucial in enabling enterprises to thrive and grow. And of all the core procedures, sales automation can present opportunities for better customer experience, increase sales team productivity, and draw in more revenue. (1)

The sales process typically takes a few days to several months, depending on your business's product or service. Moreover, the sales process typically involves five to seven steps covering steps in assessing, managing and nurturing leads. Sales automation can help your small business streamline these processes, improving sales and team performance.

Here's how entrepreneurs can optimise the best sales automation software, whether an online enterprise or a brick-and-mortar business.

Understanding sales automation

Sales automation uses various technology tools such as software integrated with machine learning and artificial intelligence and, thus, requires less human intervention. As a result, less time is spent on administrative and reporting tasks, which may take up to two thirds of a sales representative's workload. (1)

One of the keys to a successful sales automation is to identify the procedures that need automation and set the proper parameters that the machine has to follow or process, for instance lead generation.

How businesses can start automating the sales processes

Kickstarting automation in this field may cause worries and other unknowns that set back the process. Consider the following points if you're wondering how to start with sales automation.

1. Identify weaknesses in your sales processes

Before taking the first step in your sales automation journey, evaluating your internal processes and identifying which tasks can be automated is crucial. It could help organisations focus on repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as searching and generating leads, entering data and information and sending emails. (2)

While businesses operate in different ways, traditional sales tasks that can be digitised often include:

Transferring or copying your business emails to the customer relationship management (CRM) software

Qualifying leads

Making a database of all leads and classifying them according to specific categories

Creating and sending email sales campaigns to leads and clients

Setting and finalising appointments

Predicting sales forecasts

Gathering sales data and making performance reports, etc.

Following up on leads and other sales opportunities



Automating these tasks can free up your sales representatives of the bulk of non-sales-focused jobs they must perform regularly. This increases their productivity by chasing more leads and successfully closing more deals.

2. Create a standard sales procedure

Businesses with well-defined sales procedures are likely to be more successful than businesses that operate without. That's because they're more effective in understanding their strategies and customer behaviour, and subsequently creating effective techniques to guide prospects into the sales funnel.

Moreover, standard sales processes can make automation more manageable and less resource-consuming, as you no longer need to spend too much time on trial and error. Businesses with a pre-set sales procedure can also lower their costs for critical sales automation stages such as data syncing, software deployment and project management. (3)

3. Know your sales automation options

Besides the steps discussed above, planning the implementation strategy is also critical to the success of sales automation. Several factors may be considered in planning the best method for your organisation. These include business maturity and available resources, most notably the information technology infrastructure and company budget. (4)

Automating sales processes can make lead generation, nurturing and marketing to those leads a much more efficient process. Photo: Adobe Stock

Your business may choose any of these sales automation approaches:

Streamlining and optimising internal processes before automating

As mentioned, this is the best option for businesses that want to save on time and overall project costs. However, it only works when an organisation has the resources that need to be integrated with the new system, including customer relationship management software and the ideal IT resources that can support agile automation solutions. Additionally, a streamlined sales procedure will require faster and easier automation in general. (3)

Automating first, then looking for issues and fixing them as they go along

If you're planning to overhaul your entire business process or if you're a startup company, consider this strategy a better option. When you can't wait to automate your sales processes or lack the skills to establish your own and improve them, you can use this method to reduce your learning curve. Going this route would mean you must be quick on your feet and take a proactive approach to check performance indicators and tweak your strategies.

Improving internal processes and then turning to external service providers to offer solutions

In some instances, your business wouldn't have the capacity to perform all the requirements for sales automation. This holds especially true for small businesses without IT staff or technological knowledge. Some companies, even those existing for years, may not know how to make their sales operations more efficient. In these instances, hiring third parties is best to do the job right.

Final thoughts

Like most technological upgrades, sales automation may require significant costs and preparation time. Regardless of your chosen sales automation approach, always look for a sales platform that addresses all your identified needs. More importantly, it must be scalable so you don't have to worry about increasing demands as your business grows.

Your responsibilities don't end once your sales automation system is deployed. With the help of your sales representatives, always check key performance indicators and seek to improve the system.

References