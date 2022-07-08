A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Singleton Council and Dungog Shire Council areas following floods from an East Coast Low weather system which has drenched most of the Hunter Region this week.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the natural disaster declaration means that funding and support is available to eligible local residents, businesses, primary producers and the councils.
"This means assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Layzell said.
"Assistance is also available to Singleton and Dungog councils to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from the flood event to apply for the funding and support which is now on offer."
The state of natural disaster declaration covering the Upper Hunter electorate is expected to be expanded with Muswellbrook Shire Council finalising an application after floodwater also affected the area including the local road network.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance available under the DRFA for Singleton and Dungog may include:
Primary producers requiring a concessional loan or primary producer grant, should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au
For more information about Disaster Recovery Funding go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
