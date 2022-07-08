The Singleton Argus
The natural disaster declaration means that funding and support is available to eligible local residents, businesses, primary producers and the councils

Updated July 8 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:30am
A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Singleton Council and Dungog Shire Council areas following floods from an East Coast Low weather system which has drenched most of the Hunter Region this week.

