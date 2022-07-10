Motorists are advised of temporary road closures this week on New England Highway to carry out night work near the intersection with Golden Highway.
Work will involve installing 12 concrete bridge beams that will form the new overpass bridge across the New England Highway.
Work will be carried out from 6pm Thursday, July 14 to 7am Friday July 15 and is expected to be completed in one shift, weather permitting.
Advertisement
The New England Highway will be closed from 6pm Thursday 14 July to 5am Friday 15 July, with motorists detoured via Range Road and the Golden Highway.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes to travel time. Access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.