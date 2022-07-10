The Singleton Argus
Temporary road closure on New England Highway at its intersection with the Golden Highway is planned to take place overnight Thursday from 6pm - weather permitting

Updated July 10 2022
Motorists are advised of temporary road closures this week on New England Highway to carry out night work near the intersection with Golden Highway.

