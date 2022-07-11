The Wollombi Brook which inundated Broke last week also impacted communities along its path in the Wollombi Valley.
Wollombi, Laguna, Payne's Crossing and Cedar Creek residents now find themselves either trapped on their properties or unable to return home.
Access roads have been swept away or left with metre deep gullies running through them as a result of the torrential rain in the district last week.
Private access roads have also been severely damaged and for many this comes on top of flooding in March this year. Roads impacted at that time have not yet been fully repaired if at all.
Payne's Crossing was reopened to local traffic only yesterday with Singleton Council sending work crews to the site via Gresford on Friday.
One resident Alan' Taylor said "Two out of five of our crossings were destroyed by this flood, we hadn't recovered properly from the last one... crossings also heavily impacted, which still had't been repaired since the March'22 flood.
"Two resident households are also impacted.
"We have a place to stay, but months out of home with an eight-month old is not going to be easy."
One local resident said Council can only do one road at a time in our area - approximately 20-30 roads are blocked to hundreds of houses and hundreds of private roads also blocked.
In an online survey 41% says they are people trapped in our community.
A fundraiser is being organised to assist the local school children from Laguna Public School.
'Flood Aid - Make our Roads Safe Appeal' is being run by the Laguna Public School P &C which they hope will raise funds to provide emergency roadworks to private roads and driveways that are not maintained by Council.
To information: littlefacesbigfuture.com
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
