For Broke resident Mike Wilson, who has spent the past six nights staying with friends, the scene in the village today was very heartwarming.
"Everyone was there to help us. T he community has really rallied its just wonderful to see," he said.
"The Broke Hall is where it is all happened you can get assist with most things there including applying for the disaster payment."
Mr Wilson hopes to be back home tomorrow with power now restored to his home and the the village as a whole. He has water in his tank and an electrician has taken his water pump way to see if it can be repaired after it went under water during the flood from Wollombi Brook.
On Wednesday July 6 Wollombi Brook peaked at at Bulga peaked at 9.11 metres around 04:00 pm.
The river level peaked well above the March 2022 flood and 1.0 metre higher than the 1952.
He like many residents was evacuated from the village Tuesday morning in a bus to Cessnock.
"On Monday night the power went off and we thought thats a worry. In the morning we woke to see our backyard filled with water and the boundary fence flattened," he said.
"We couldn't cook had no water and were very happy to hop on the bus and head to safety."
His home in Singleton Street escaped any flood damage but others were not so lucky and he said the old post office was flooded.
"I think as a whole we were lucky and people now realise why there are restrictions on building in a flood zone. Higher set homes survived pretty well," he said.
"Driving around the village people have put out damaged good for collection like whitegoods and carpet."
Information on Broke
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
