Rugby union, golf and racing

RUGBY UNION
Merewether hooker Ryan Goodman faces surgery following an ankle injury which saw the Greens' 45-0 win cut short against Singleton at Rugby Park on Saturday.
Goodman required an ambulance and after a lengthy delay both captains agreed to call the Hunter Rugby Union fixture off early.
There was roughly half-an-hour remaining.
Competition leaders Merewether dominated the match, which had been transferred from Townson Oval to Bulls' headquarters.
The Greens led 38-0 at half-time. Hudson Price and Jacob Masoe both debuted.
Other round 11 games, Southern Beaches v Nelson Bay and University v Hamilton, were already washed out. Wanderers and Maitland had byes.
LADDER: Merewether 38; Hamilton 32; Maitland 24; Wanderers 21; Nelson Bay 15; University 12; Southern Beaches 6; Singleton 5.
Corey Lamb Qualifies for the Australian PGA
Local boy, Corey Lamb, a former C Grade Club Champion and our 2020 A Grade Club Champion at Branxton Golf Club, and the 2021 Club Champion at The Vintage Golf Club, has achieved a life-long goal by qualifying as a Professional Golfer this week at the very tough Moonah Links Course in Victoria.
He had rounds of 71,71,72 and 75 for a one over par, finishing in the top 15 to thoroughly earn his Tour Card-what an effort! The last day was full of drama as high winds threatened to force a suspension of final-round play so low scores were nearly impossible.
As his Mum, Sally said, "Corey had to spend 13 days away to achieve this goal, batching it after driving down to the Mornington Peninsula-after all the years of grinding away he has finally made it-Yippeee!" A fantastic achievement from a wonderful young man-we all look forward to the next stage of his golfing journey.
SINGLETON COUNCIL
Sportsgrounds, parks and reserves across the Local Government Area remain closed as flood water recedes. Playing surfaces need time to dry out, and our playgrounds need to be both cleaned and inspected prior to reopening.
BULLOCK SUCCESS
Hunter hoops Andrew Gibbons and Aaron Bullock also saluted at Scone on Saturday, courtesy of Renaissance Woman and Fielding respectively.
