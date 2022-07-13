For the fourth time in eight months most of Singleton's sporting facilities required a clean-up due to inundation from floodwaters.
Across town once the floodwaters receded a team of volunteers along with Singleton Council staff got to work on cleaning up the facilities.
For the netball community the recent flooding came on top of a disrupted state age championship where the weather played a major role.
On day one the club's Kidd Electrical and Titan Group 12s, Ray White Singleton and Woolworths 13s and BJ's Workwear and Ausmech Services 14s took to the the court.
This was the Junior teams first taste of Junior State titles in three years and they certainly did Singleton and their sponsors proud, playing in the rain, wind and cold conditions.
However day two and three were cancelled unfortunately that was the end of their campaign.
The club wanted to to say a very big thank you to the other coaches, Gail Solman, Claire Howe and Jasmine Maher, who were no doubt disappointed as the players after all of the hard work but 2023 is just around the corner
Also thanks to the three managers, Karen Sellers, Marilyn Rix and Megan Chilcott who took such good care of the girls.
To the umpires, the catering supervisor Lyn Urpeth and the Rep Convenor Sarah Anderson thanks for giving your weekend to netball.
During Senior State Titles held in Sydney on June long weekend, Netball NSW Umpire workforce were at both venues providing coaching and support to over 330 umpires from around the state.
At the conclusion of Senior State Titles, 30 umpires had been identified to be invited to participate in further development opportunities.
SNA would like to congratulate Ashlee Urpeth who was successfully selected as one of the 30 umpires. Ashlee is one of our regular umpires during our Winter Competition this year.
SNA are very proud of Ashlee for her dedication and hard work gaining this recognition and opportunity.
These opportunities will include online education sessions and practical coaching on the Sydney Netball Academy selections at Netball Central in October.
This program will be delivered by experienced National A umpires who attended Senior State Titles. This is a new initiative to compliment umpire programs already in place for umpires in NSW.
Umpires in this group umpired more than one day at Senior State Titles and are not currently in any other Netball NSW program.
