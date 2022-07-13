The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Big post-flood clean-up of Singleton's sports courts and grounds

July 13 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO GAME: The Singleton netball courts at Rose Point before the clean-up began. Photo: Michael Stemmer. Hunter Valley RFS.

For the fourth time in eight months most of Singleton's sporting facilities required a clean-up due to inundation from floodwaters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.