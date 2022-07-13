Meet the candidates: By-election pre-poll opens on Monday

Pre polling in the Singleton Council by-election opens on Monday July 18 at the Singleton Youth Centre in Pitt Street.
The Centre will be open Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm until Friday, July 29.
Advertisement
The by-election will be held to fill nine councillor positions, however Singleton Mayor Sue Moore will not need to run for re-election.
Singleton Council said the election is the result of the failure of the iVote system in the December 2021 local government election, and a ruling by the Supreme Court to void the election outcome.
The election will take place on Saturday, July 30.
The candidates as they will appear on the ballot paper are (*denotes current councillor).
Two new candidates are contesting this by-election Shane Feeney and Wayne Riley. They are both standing as independents.
In a social media post Mr Feeney said:
"At a time when we're all being affected by the ongoing increases to the cost of living, I think it was wrong for Singleton Council to vote for a rates increase. I'm an ordinary bloke who wants to be a voice in Council for the ordinary people for the Singleton LGA.
"I will listen to the community and represent them in Council accordingly. I will be open, honest and transparent with the community and keep everyone informed in relation to any important decisions that Council will be making that will have an impact on the community and listen to their thoughts and opinions so they have a voice at Singleton Council."
Former coalminer Wayne Riley from Bulga moved to Singleton 40 years ago and decided to nominate for Council to take action rather than just complain on the sidelines.
Mr Riley has attended Council meetings and made numerous representations to government agencies over the years in particular on the impacts from mining on the health and wellbeing of miners and their communities.
He liked to describe himself as having a vision for Singleton and the region, a future based on listening to and working with the local community.
"Too often our community misses out. We give so much in terms of mining royalties but so little is returned directly to Singleton," he said.
"If we could receive our fair share of those funds and they were used to encourage new industries our future would be so much brighter."
On his list of what needs to change is no more new or expanded open cut mines and before people think he is anti-mining he replies he is certainly not.
"I just want to see the mines go underground from now on due to the health impacts from open cut mine dust," he said.
Advertisement
"I was an underground miner for decades so I understand the industry and its impacts. And no way is it as harmful to local communities as the open cut industry.
"In my opinion Wambo United and MTW mines should have been approved as underground operations. As it is they are located so close to Singleton and the air pollution is affecting our health."
On what needs to be introduced he wants to see far better planning so industrial zones are created to attract manufacturing industries, far better train services and less wastage of Council income so there is no need for rate increases above those approved by the independent tribunal.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.