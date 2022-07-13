As flood waters recede, Council is starting to reopen roads and restoring access across the Singleton LGA

Assessing the roads for water over the road, damage to the road and debris

Removing barriers (where applicable), and cleaning debris off the road

Assessing road damage at the site, and rectifying any damage including potholes and restoring the road surface

Communicating to the public that the road has been safely reopened, including updating the road status on the Singleton Disaster Dashboard and updating the Road Closure post on our facebook page Reopening roads is not as simple as removing barriers or signage. There's an assessment and clean-up process we must follow to ensure our road network is safe for the public, this includes:

Assessing the roads for water over the road, damage to the road and debris

Removing barriers (where applicable), and cleaning debris off the road

Assessing road damage at the site, and rectifying any damage including potholes and restoring the road surface

Communicating to the public that the road has been safely reopened, including updating the road status on the Singleton Disaster Dashboard and updating the Road Closure post on our facebook page

Assessing the roads for water over the road, damage to the road and debris

Removing barriers (where applicable), and cleaning debris off the road

Assessing road damage at the site, and rectifying any damage including potholes and restoring the road surface

Communicating to the public that the road has been safely reopened, including updating the road status on the Singleton Disaster Dashboard and updating the Road Closure post on our facebook page

Assessing the roads for water over the road, damage to the road and debris

Removing barriers (where applicable), and cleaning debris off the road

Assessing road damage at the site, and rectifying any damage including potholes and restoring the road surface

Communicating to the public that the road has been safely reopened, including updating the road status on the Singleton Disaster Dashboard and updating the Road Closure post on our facebook page

Assessing the roads for water over the road, damage to the road and debris

Removing barriers (where applicable), and cleaning debris off the road

Assessing road damage at the site, and rectifying any damage including potholes and restoring the road surface