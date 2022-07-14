In what some have described as the worst flood to hit the village of Broke those impacted by the event are calling for the public is assist them in their recovery.
Wollombi Brook recorded levels of more than 11metres - when 4.90m is rated as a major flood for the system.
The village of Broke had to be evacuated as power was lost, roads sweep away and houses and vineyards inundated.
A multiagency services response including teams from the RFS, Lifesaving NSW, NSW Police, Ambulance Rescue, Australian Defence Force, Fire and Rescue and multiple SES units were deployed to engage in the rescue and recovery over a period of days.
Now, many businesses including cellar doors, restaurants and accommodation venues are preparing to reopen and resume operations for the weekend of Friday July 15, 2022.
"The economic loss from this event is devastating for the Broke Fordwich wine region and its surrounding towns given the major challenges the region has faced over the last few years," said Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association Acting CEO Jennie Curran.
"We ask all visitors to the region to be mindful that the actual township of Broke is accessible only to residents," Jennie continued. "Please respect their privacy as they deal with the stress of a major clean up."
Local winemaker and businessman, Andrew Margan, who with wife Lisa runs Margan Estate, has been severely impacted by the damage and has asked for support.
"The community of Broke, government bodies, and all of the people who have been on the ground helping to try and put our wonderful community back together again can only do so much," said Andrew Margan.
"We urge people to come and visit our cellar doors and restaurants, buy wines online or in retail outlets. We are also asking for donations via our community GOFUND ME with 100% of funds going directly to those left without homes and insurance policies that don't cover flood damage," Andrew added.
The flood has been reported as the worst flood in the 198-year history of the village, with reports that over 50 houses have been severely impacted by the natural disaster.
The Broke Fordwich Flood Appeal team are working in partnership with Resilience NSW to raise much needed funds for the flood affected families and homeowners.
How to help:
Access to Broke
Current access to Broke Fordwich is either from Pokolbin via Broke/Cessnock Road or via the Hunter Expressway, Hermitage Road exit.
Guests travelling from Singleton or further North can access Broke via Hermitage Rd Pokolbin and also via Bulga and Milbrodale Rd.
Please note the road from Singleton to Broke is damaged and closed until further notice. Please check the Cessnock City Council Website for current access to Broke along Tourist Drive 33.
