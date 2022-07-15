What happens if you don't have workers' compensation insurance?

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



At times, the worker's compensation scheme and subsequent payments can be easily misunderstood.



Why can you get paid when you are injured from work and why your employer actually allows you to continue in employment after an accident, these are just some of the confusions some people have.

In Australia, employers must take out and maintain a current Workers' Compensation Insurance policy, like all other insurance policies, this is taken out on the basis that if and when needed employees are covered for work-related injuries and illnesses.



It is in place and governed by law, to protect workers and their rights to safe and ongoing employment.

If you or someone you know has been injured at work you should know also that by law, employers can't actually fire you if you need to access worker's compensation payments and if you require time off work to recover.

Who is actually covered by worker's compensation schemes?



Anyone classified as a worker can technically access worker's compensation.



By definition, a worker includes any full-time, part-time, casual, seasonal, piece and commission workers. Working directors, contractors and sub-contractors may also be defined as workers depending on their working arrangements.

That means, if you receive a wage or commission payment, you are covered by the state worker's compensation scheme through WorkCover Queensland.

It is worth noting, that there are some forms of employment or reasons you are in a work environment that you are not covered by the worker's compensation scheme.



If you are a sole trader or a partner in a partnership, you are not covered by Worker's Compensation Insurance. Alternate insurance arrangements must be made if you fall under these categories.

Interestingly enough, even though volunteers can be seen as technically working in businesses and companies they are generally not considered to be workers under the Workers Compensation and Injury Management Act 1981.

If you are one of the millions of Australians that do give your time to volunteering it is important that you check that the business or organisation you are doing volunteer work for has a suitable insurance policy that will cover you in the event an injury occurs.

What about foreigners with a working visa, are you covered if injured?



In short, yes you are.



If you hold a valid working visa that permits you to work in Australia you are generally entitled to compensation for workplace injuries if you fall under the definition of a worker, as outlined above.



This applies even where a worker on a visa suffers a workplace injury and the visa subsequently runs out, or the worker otherwise loses permission to work in Australia.

What happens if you are not classified by law as a worker or your employer (for whatever reason) doesn't have worker's compensation insurance and you get injured in a workplace accident?



There are two interested parties here, if you are the employer and you fail to take out worker's compensation insurance within five business days of employing any worker/s, you face hefty fines. This is also the case if you let your insurance policy lapse.

The other interested party are workers (in any form), if you are injured at work and your employer doesn't hold valid worker's compensation insurance, you will have your claim directly managed by WorkCover.



In turn, WorkCover will recoup amounts paid in worker's compensation direct with your employer as well as the unpaid insurance premiums.