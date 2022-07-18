Pre-polling for the Singleton Council by-election opened on Monday at the Singleton Youth Venue in Pitt Street.
The Centre will be open Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm until Friday, July 29.
The by-election will be held to fill nine councillor positions, however Singleton Mayor Sue Moore will not need to run for re-election. The election will take place on Saturday, July 30.
List of candidates:
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
