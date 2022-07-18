Beautiful weather for playing croquet at Howe Park

It was nice to see sunshine on the weekend after so much wet weather. On Saturday croquet ladies welcomed two sisters from Taiwan, who are working in town on a Visa. It was refreshing to have young people interested in learning how to play.
We also welcomed back Colleen McMahon after injury & Kellie Scholes visiting her mother.Kellie did an excellent job conversing with the girls!
Results: July 9: Val Smith & Betty Knight def Lois Brooker & Robyn Schmierer 7/4Robyn Schmierer & Val Smith def Lois Brooker & Betty Knight 7/3Lois Brooker & Val Smith def Robyn Schmierer & Betty Knight 7/5.
Advertisement
Results: July 16: Colleen McMahon & Betty Knight def Robyn Schmierer & Betty Price 7/2Kellie Scholes & Val Smith def Lois Brooker & Robyn Schmierer 7/3Val Smith & Colleen McMahon def Betty Price & Betty Knight 7/3Yvie Chen & Lois Brooker def Ian Peng & Robyn Schmierer 7/4
New players always welcome.1pm Saturday at Howe Park. All equipment supplied.
Lois Brooker
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.