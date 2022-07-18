The Singleton Argus
Beautiful weather for playing croquet at Howe Park

Updated July 19 2022 - 11:25pm, first published July 18 2022 - 4:14am
It was nice to see sunshine on the weekend after so much wet weather. On Saturday croquet ladies welcomed two sisters from Taiwan, who are working in town on a Visa. It was refreshing to have young people interested in learning how to play.

