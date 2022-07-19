The Singleton Argus
Come join tree planting

Updated July 20 2022 - 12:18am, first published July 19 2022 - 3:05am
Singleton residents are being encouraged to get their hands dirty for a community planting day at Robinson's Reserve in celebration of National Tree Day.

