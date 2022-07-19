Come join tree planting

Singleton residents are being encouraged to get their hands dirty for a community planting day at Robinson's Reserve in celebration of National Tree Day.
Over 1,000 native tube stocks will be planted at the event on Sunday, July 31 from 11am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome to get involved.
All event participants will receive a free bag of compost made from the green material collected from local households via the Organics Service, plus a free BBQ lunch.
Mary-Anne Crawford, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning Services Group said National Tree Day was one of the best ways the Singleton community could lend a hand in improving the local environment.
"National Tree Day is a fantastic way for people to get outdoors and connect with nature and the community, and together do something great for the local environment," she said.
"Planting a tree goes far beyond just beautifying local parks it helps cool the climate, provides a home for native wildlife and improves our community's local amenity."
Ms Crawford said children were being encouraged to not only roll up their sleeves to plant a tree at the event, but also participate in Council's National Tree Day Colouring-In Competition.
"It's important that Singleton's smallest citizens take part in sustainability initiatives like National Tree Day - it's a fun, hands-on activity to explore, discover and connect to nature as well as understand the importance of the environment and its future care" she said. "The Colouring-In Competition is a great way to get kids involved and is available to download from the Sustainability Hub on Council's website.
"Kids can bring along their entry on the day for their chance to win one of 10 $20 Spend in Singleton gift cards."
Children under 18 years old must be registered by a parent and supervised at all times. All participants should wear sun-safe clothing including a hat, and sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated. Planting resources will be available, however participants are encouraged to bring along their own gloves and spade.
