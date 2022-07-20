It seems appropriate that Andrew Teer should be the traditional plasterer contracted to undertake the restoration work on 'Ewbank' as his great grandfather worked on the original build in the early 1880s.
'Ewbank' the heritage listed former bank and now residence in George Street was seriously damaged in October 2017 when Rodney Johnson used a stolen semi-trailer to lead police on a 100-kilometre chase along the New England Highway, starting at Murrurundi, before causing a fiery trail of destruction in Singleton.
Johnson was jailed for 12 years and six months in February 2019 with Newcastle District Court, Judge Tim Gartelmann saying at the time it was "astonishing no one was killed".
"The trail of destruction that occurred was akin to a war zone," Judge Gartelmann said in his 2019 judgement.
Since that time the building has undergone significant restoration work especially to the front facade and verandahs which took the burnt of the impact.
Ewbank was built for the Bank of New South Wales as the chambers and residence of its Singleton Branch. It was designed by Sydney based architect Benjamin Backhouse. It is a two storey, classic Victorian, styled brick building with one of its significant features being its front sandstone porch.
The home is currently owned by the Redman family.
Ewbank was listed on the NSW State Heritage Register on April 2, 1999 and is a landmark in the town.
According to Mr Teer the impact of the truck crash sent shockwaves through the building.
"You could see the damage from the exterior with the front verandah and columns ripped away but there was also damage to the interior like the plaster and ceilings from the shockwave," he said.
"I was engaged by the insurance company to restore all the traditional plaster and to be back in a building that my great grandfather worked on is something very special."
Mr Teer's home base is Point Stephens but he travels around the country doing plaster restoration and work on new buildings.
He is a fifth generation traditional plasterer having learnt his trade working for his father Diamond Jimmy Teer - he had two diamonds implanted in his front teeth and from the stories told by his son was definitely a true Aussie character.
Mr Teer said he was last of the line as his three daughters are not interested in the trade and he certainly hasn't encouraged them to follow in his footsteps.
"It is extremely labour intensive doing this work, we make all our own plaster with lime and water and horsehair," he said.
"And it is applied in situ - you don't go out and buy sheets of plaster and fix them to the walls and ceiling. There is hours of labour applying the mixture - float and set and thats a lot of work."
When the plaster is finished it feels like running your hand over glass.
To achieve the best restoration he makes his own tools with the trowel handle for example made from red cedar. "You can't buy the tools we use from any hardware store we have to make our own. They suit us and the last," he said.
Apart from the plaster he has also worked on restoring the exterior brick work that was damaged.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
