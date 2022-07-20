Upper Hunter's champion archers take aim at titles

Three Upper Hunter based archers Alyssa Mollema, and siblings Josie Hatch and Jamie Hatch have started 2022 off with great results at both State and National levels.
Alyssa Mollema had an intense workload over the weekend of July 16-17 shooting in both the NSW State and National Indoor Titles in the Under 21 and Open Female Compound divisions. Alyssa's outstanding efforts were rewarded with her finishing the weekend with the NSW State Titles and National Titles for both age divisions.
Advertisement
In May this year Alyssa travelled to the NSW State Field Championships in Armidale winning the Under 21 State Title.
Alyssa returned the next weekend to Armidale to complete in the National Field Championships. On a demanding course Alyssa ranked 2nd and went on to win the silver medal in the National Field Match Play.
The NSW State Short Course Championships were shot early this year with Alyssa gaining 1st place and the National Title.
Alyssa has been the NSW Youth Team Captain for both 2021 and 2022 and is an outstanding role model for the younger archers showing great sportsmanship and encouraging young archers into the sport. Alyssa is a member of Warringah Archers and travels to Sydney most weekends to either complete or train while also studying for her Year 12 exams later this year.
Josie Hatch has shot extremely well to start the year winning both the State and National Indoor Titles for the Under 18 Female Compound division.
In the NSW State Short Course Josie gained 4th place in the Open Female Compound division.
Josie competed in the NSW State Field Championships at her home club of Armidale winning the Under 21 Female Compound Division.
Jamie Hatch has also had an outstanding start to 2022 winning the NSW State Indoor Title for the Under 21 Male Recurve division and 7th in the National Titles.
At the Armidale NSW State Field Championships Jamie shot his way into 3rd place.
NSW State Short Course was a successful shoot with Jamie coming home with 2nd place
Jamie is also studying for his Year 12 Exams this year.
Alyssa, Josie and Jamie will compete at the Open National Titles late in September to be held at Stamford Valley Archers in Queensland and are working towards gaining selection in the Australian Team to travel to the Youth World Championships to be held in Ireland, around the middle of 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.