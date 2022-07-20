The Singleton Argus
Upper Hunter's champion archers take aim at titles

July 20 2022 - 4:30pm
AIM: Alyssa Mollema enjoyed success on the weekend winning state and national titles.

Three Upper Hunter based archers Alyssa Mollema, and siblings Josie Hatch and Jamie Hatch have started 2022 off with great results at both State and National levels.

