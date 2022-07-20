COVID-19 UPDATES
NSW HEALTH has revised the COVID-19 reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks.
People who have previously had COVID-19 are required to test for COVID-19 after 28 days since their isolation ended if experiencing symptoms and follow the relevant health advice if they test positive.
Free rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be provided to vulnerable communities and the NSW Government will expand its existing program up until 31 October to include those accessing tests through the Federal Government's Concessional Access Program.
Education NSW advises COVID-smart measures will continue to be developed and updated in close consultation with NSW Health during Term 3 to minimise transmission and keep schools open: https://education.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/advice-for-families
FLOOD RECOVERY ASSISTANCE
Recovery assistance points are operating at Broke and Bulga to support communities following the recent flood event.
The multi-agency hubs at Broke Catholic Church and Bulga Community Centre are designed to help flood-affected individuals, families, farmers and business owners begin the clean-up and recovery process. Small businesses and not-for-profit (NFP) organisations affected by the flooding can now apply for up to $50,000 in support through Service NSW. For further information visit www.recovery.gov.au People wanting to help flood-affected communities are being reminded to use official donation channels such as: www.givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding or donate to other established appeals via: www.nsw.gov.au/floods/financial-support/donations
ROAD PROJECT MILESTONE
The New England Highway upgrade between Belford and the Golden Highway near Singleton achieved another milestone during night works late last week.
The first of 12 concrete bridge beams were installed for the new overpass bridge across the New England Highway which will replace the existing right turn from the Golden Highway. Meantime, Transport for NSW has nightwork scheduled this week on the New England Highway, north of Muswellbrook to remove the Heavy Vehicle Average Speed Camera gantry. The work is part of early enabling work for the New England Highway bypass of Muswellbrook.
BEEKEEPER COMPENSATION
The National Management Group (NMG) for Emergency Plant Pests has endorsed a National Response Plan to eradicate Varroa Mite from NSW. The NMG comprises Commonwealth and State governments and pollination dependent industries and the honey bee industry. An $18 million compensation package has been developed for registered beekeepers affected by the varroa mite outbreak. For more information visit: www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa
BE 'FMD' ALERT
Travellers holidaying in Bali are being targeted to prevent the highly contagious Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) from reaching Australia and devastating our livestock industry including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and pigs.
The message to travellers is simple: if you're heading to Bali or somewhere that may have been affected by FMD for a holiday - or know someone who is - please do the right thing when you return to Australia. Declare where you have been, making sure any clothes and shoes are clean and free from soil and manure, avoid encounters with livestock on your travels and stay away from farms or anywhere there might be livestock for seven days when you return. If livestock exhibit any unusual signs consistent with FMD, report it immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 - for more information visit: www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/beef-cattle/health-and-disease/viral-diseases/fmd
Dave Layzell is the Member for Upper Hunter
