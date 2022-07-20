The message to travellers is simple: if you're heading to Bali or somewhere that may have been affected by FMD for a holiday - or know someone who is - please do the right thing when you return to Australia. Declare where you have been, making sure any clothes and shoes are clean and free from soil and manure, avoid encounters with livestock on your travels and stay away from farms or anywhere there might be livestock for seven days when you return. If livestock exhibit any unusual signs consistent with FMD, report it immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888 - for more information visit: www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/beef-cattle/health-and-disease/viral-diseases/fmd